StockNews.com Downgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Hold

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.57.

PGR opened at $138.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

