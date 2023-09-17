Credit Suisse Group Lowers O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OI. Bank of America dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of OI stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 152.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 86.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

