Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.20.

NYSE PSA opened at $274.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.57. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $266.01 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $30,214,000,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

