Credit Suisse Group Increases REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $13.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

REVG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REV Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

REV Group stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $881.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.98. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.17 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in REV Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in REV Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,874,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

