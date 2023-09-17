JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 3,170

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($38.79) to GBX 3,170 ($39.67) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RELX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.28) to GBX 2,200 ($27.53) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($36.67) to GBX 2,960 ($37.04) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.35) to GBX 2,700 ($33.79) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.48) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.54) to GBX 3,200 ($40.05) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Relx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RELX

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RELX opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.88.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Relx’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Relx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Relx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,012,000 after purchasing an additional 283,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,308,000 after purchasing an additional 243,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.