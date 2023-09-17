Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Shares of RIO stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

