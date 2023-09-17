RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RTX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut RTX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $94.05.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

