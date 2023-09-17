J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SJM. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.93.

NYSE:SJM opened at $126.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.61. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $126.25 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -746.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,283 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

