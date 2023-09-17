Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IMCR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.62.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.28. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading

