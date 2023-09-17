ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $306.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.22.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $261.71 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $268.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.23.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ICON Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

