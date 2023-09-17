Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freshpet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FRPT opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.29. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Freshpet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,098,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,519,000 after acquiring an additional 820,482 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,024,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,015,000 after acquiring an additional 775,499 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,691,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,959,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

