Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $68.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.10.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

