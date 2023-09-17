Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.10.

FTNT opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.86.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

