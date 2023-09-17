TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

THS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on THS

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

THS stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 0.46.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc acquired 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc acquired 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $239,356.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $31,746,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 521,847 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.