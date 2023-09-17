Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on W. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,287.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,287.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,913 shares of company stock worth $6,643,655 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

