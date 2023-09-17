Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $33.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $700,445,000 after acquiring an additional 210,261 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238,083 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,045,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $420,608,000 after acquiring an additional 58,191 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $410,396,000 after acquiring an additional 160,015 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

