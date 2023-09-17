Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UHS. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reissued an assumes rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.50.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.1 %

UHS opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average of $136.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

