StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vista Gold

Vista Gold Price Performance

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.36. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.