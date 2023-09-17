Citi Trends’ (CTRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

CTRN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of CTRN opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.37. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $138,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 192,407 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 13.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 827,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 97,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 85,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 24.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Citi Trends by 15.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 78,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

