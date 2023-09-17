Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 293.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $240.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $102,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $102,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $81,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,562.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,493 shares of company stock worth $872,014. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,547,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,551,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Criteo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after acquiring an additional 101,040 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 32.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650,602 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 499,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,529,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

