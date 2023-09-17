Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.54.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,423 shares of company stock worth $8,534,347 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Etsy by 1,044.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,137,000 after buying an additional 808,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.