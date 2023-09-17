First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.50. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Raymond James cut shares of First Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.
First Bancorp Price Performance
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $101.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
First Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $36,573.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $25,256.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,703.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 665.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
