TD Securities Begins Coverage on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.63.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

UEC stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.54 and a beta of 2.02. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,659,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,502,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,242 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 16,261,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

