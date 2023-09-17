JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KGSPY. Societe Generale downgraded Kingspan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC cut shares of Kingspan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of KGSPY opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $85.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

