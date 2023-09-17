Citigroup Lowers Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Incitec Pivot Stock Performance
Shares of Incitec Pivot stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Incitec Pivot has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $2.72.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Incitec Pivot
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.