Citigroup Lowers Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

Shares of Incitec Pivot stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Incitec Pivot has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $2.72.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, France, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.