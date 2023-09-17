Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 1.1 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

ACRE stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $567.93 million, a P/E ratio of -104.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -1,319.87%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 162,862 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 530,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 118,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 439,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.