Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.