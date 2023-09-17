Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

GTIM stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

