IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.19.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

