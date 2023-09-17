StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
STRM stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 44.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
