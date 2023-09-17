Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.19. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 253.24% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

