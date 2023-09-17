Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Get Masimo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $101.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. Masimo has a 52 week low of $96.76 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.