GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GIGM stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.