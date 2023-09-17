Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

