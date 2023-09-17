Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 4.26.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

