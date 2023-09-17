StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Stories

