StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.47.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
