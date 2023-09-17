StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

RGLS stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.65. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

