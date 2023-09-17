InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

NVIV opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.