NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NTWK opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at NetSol Technologies
In other news, President Naeem Ghauri bought 16,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,057.52. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 416,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,566.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
