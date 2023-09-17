PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 43.85%. The business had revenue of $871.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

