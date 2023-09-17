Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTCMKTS CSGQF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Costain Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

