Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Costain Group (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Costain Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CSGQF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Costain Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.64.
Costain Group Company Profile
