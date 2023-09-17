CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CVS Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CVSGF opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. CVS Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.
About CVS Group
