Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Associated British Foods from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,900.00.
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
