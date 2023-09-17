Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BDNNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $368.75.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

