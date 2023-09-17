BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMRN. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.40.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.54 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

