Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

