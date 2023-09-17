Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
Featured Articles
