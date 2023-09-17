Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PW stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 71.7% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Power REIT by 75.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

