SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:SSY opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.12. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

