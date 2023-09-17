United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

United States Antimony Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

