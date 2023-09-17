StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of CGA opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

